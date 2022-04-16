'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey wowed everyone on set with how smoothly he could take his shirt off, intimacy coordinator says

The "Bridgerton" intimacy coordinator told Insider that star Jonathan Bailey was exceptionally skilled at taking his shirt off for scenes. Netflix

Insider recently sat down with "Bridgerton" intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot, who spilled everything on season two's steamiest sex scenes and revealed just how tricky it is to work with those Regency-era costumes.

But Talbot also shared some fun behind-the-scenes moments, including star Jonathan Bailey's expert ability at taking off his shirt.

Talbot recalled one scene from season two in which Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) is dreaming about Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey's character) removing his clothes.

"Jonny had to take off his shirt and throw it, and he did it in one take in one very smooth movement," Talbot said. "The whole crew erupted!"

Bailey's moves were so smooth that the director of photography started blasting a special song in his honor.

"The DP played 'I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt' at that exact moment, which was very much appreciated by everyone," she added.

Bailey in "Bridgerton" season 2. Liam Daniel / Netflix

Talbot said that Bailey's shirt work "is pretty phenomenal," also recalling the scene — which was an homage to Colin Firth in "Pride and Prejudice" — in which Anthony's white shirt is completely see-through after he falls into the water.

"Anytime Jonny's in a wet shirt, it's going to create an absolute stir," Talbot said with a laugh. "And anytime he's taking shirts on and off he's so smooth, and I think that comes from an amazing natural ability to woo all of the watching population with his shirt moves. I don't think anyone escapes that magic."

Talbot said both Bailey and Ashley knew their "Bridgerton" characters "inside and out" and even helped choreograph their own sex scene.

"They know exactly what their character would do in this moment, and they can bring so much to the scene because of that," she continued. "It's always a gift when you've got actors who really understand their characters."

Bailey and Ashley in "Bridgerton." Netflix

"It was really cool to see them suggest how gloves come off, how they wanted to very intentionally pull down stockings, and remove shoes and take off shirts."

And Talbot said Bailey was known for always walking on set with a smile and lifting everyone up during filming.

"He's always checking in and making sure everyone's OK," she added. "He wants to ensure that the story we're telling is accurate and exactly what he wants from his character. He's incredibly good at reading the room, so he'll know exactly what someone needs in that moment and will provide the right encouragement for that — which is very cool to watch."

