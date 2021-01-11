'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page says fans hoping for an off-screen romance with costar Phoebe Dynevor should just stick to watching the show

Claudia Willen
bridgerton simon daphne
The Duke and Duchess of Hastings are the stars of season one. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

  • Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings on "Bridgerton," denied rumors of an off-screen romance with his costar Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton in the Regency drama. 

  • "I think everything you need to know is on camera," the actor said during an interview with "Access" on Saturday. 

  • He continued, "That's why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough."

  • Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season one of "Bridgerton."

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor have an undeniable chemistry as "Bridgerton" leads Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton, respectively. 

Their steamy sex scenes and earnest declarations of love are so convincing, in fact, that viewers wondered if the moments hinted at an actual relationship between the British actors. 

However, fans of Netflix's popular Regency drama may be disappointed to learn that Dynevor and Page's romance is limited to the screen. 

During an interview with "Access" on Saturday, Page shut down speculation that he and Dynevor are dating in real life. 

"I think everything you need to know is on camera," Page said. 

Rather than accrediting their performances to a real romantic connection, Page applauded the "Bridgerton" scriptwriters for crafting the characters' story in such a compelling manner. 

"That's why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough," he said. 

bridgerton
Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

On the show, which was produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on Julia Quinn's bestselling book "The Duke and I," The Duke of Hastings and Daphne go from strained acquaintances to passionate partners. 

Page was hired before Dynevor, the actress said during an interview with Grazia. Once she was cast as the lead, she packed her bags and set off to begin rehearsals. 

"We had to spend the next six weeks trying to work on our chemistry," she said, joking that it was "awful" to work so closely with Page. 

"He's very hard to look at," she teased. 

Unlike many period pieces set in early 19th century high society London, "Bridgerton" is filled with sex, showing audiences just how much Simon and Daphne lust for each other.

While the couple's noisy romp in the Clyvedon library and their nude picnic in the grass appear to be completely organic and authentic, the actors' movements were carefully choreographed by Lizzy Talbot, the set's intimacy coordinator.

She noted that Dynevor and Page worked very well together. 

"Regé and Phoebe both have a wicked sense of humor, so that was absolutely wonderful," she told Glamour, later adding, "Regé has got such a secret cheekiness about him."

bridgerton
The Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton. Netflix

Dynevor, who dominates the series' first season, jumped straight into one of the show's most intimate scenes at the beginning of filming.

"My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne," she told Grazia

Even though it may have been intimidating to kick off the series by staging oral sex, Dynevor said that choreographing the scene with Talbot made the experience enjoyable. In fact, it made her look back on past work she'd done with disbelief.

"It was so great, because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance," Dynevor said. 

She continued, "It's crazy to me that that hasn't been there in the past. I've done sex scenes before that I can't believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now."

Read the original article on Insider

