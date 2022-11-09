Bridges blown up en masse in occupied right-bank part of Kherson Oblast

5
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Several bridges on the right bank of Kherson Oblast have been destroyed as a result of the blowing up.

Source: local media outlet Most (Bridge)

Details: It is known for sure that the Dariivskyi, Tiahynskyi and Novovasylivskyi bridges were blown up in the rear of the Russian troops. Information about the detonation is widely published by pro-Russian Telegram channels. They published a photo of the destroyed bridges.

The occupiers claimed that the bridges were blown up "to complicate the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

, " ".

&nbsp;

Destroyed Dariivskyi bridge

Dariivskyi bridge is the bridge over the Inhulets River, located on the E58 road near the village of Inhulets in the Kherson district.

The bridge connects the Kherson and Beryslav districts. The next bridge over Inhulets with normal load-bearing capacity is located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background:

  • In the middle of October, the new commander of the Russian army in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, did not rule out making "difficult decisions" regarding the future arrival of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in occupied Kherson.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russians planning to shell Kherson Oblast

    Ukrainian intelligence warns that Russian occupiers may shell the occupied residential areas of Kherson Oblast in the coming days, in particular those located on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Source: The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "There is a high risk that the occupiers will carry out provocative attacks on residential areas in the coming days and then blame the Ukrainian defence forces.

  • Budd Wins North Carolina Senate Race Against Beasley, Keeping Seat Republican

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Ted Budd defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley in their closer-than-expected race for a North Carolina US Senate seat, a crucial victory for the GOP’s efforts to flip at least one chamber of Congress. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now A

  • Luhansk Oblast turns into Russian burial site, harming environment

    Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said that environmental problems occurred in the oblast due to the large number of dead people who were buried spontaneously, including occupiers.

  • Ukraine Expects Republicans to Keep US Aid Flowing If They Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine believes the US will keep up financial support for its fight against Russia if Republicans take control of Congress following the midterm elections, the country’s economy minister said, regardless of threats from some leaders to scrutinize spending more closely. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now

  • Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast

    The occupiers blew up mobile communication towers of Ukrainian operators in at least two villages in Kherson Oblast. They are also planning to extend the curfew to covertly bring in new forces to the right bank [of the Dnipro River - ed.

  • Ukraine requested C-RAM air defense systems from US, ABC News reports

    Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk sent a letter to the U.S. Congress, asking Washington to supply Kyiv with highly mobile C-RAM air defense systems to combat Iranian-made kamikaze drones, ABC News reported on Nov. 7.

  • Russians pound Nikopol with Uragan MLRS

    Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, has reported that the Russians shelled the city of Nikopol and two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems in the afternoon and evening of 8 November.

  • Swedish Gift to Turkey in NATO Talks Evokes Centuries of History

    (Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Sweden and Turkey, engaged in a high-stakes meeting over the expansion of NATO, exchanged gifts evoking hundreds of years of history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressFo

  • In a first, Israeli general opens up about use of armed drones

    Israel on Wednesday described what has been an open secret for two decades - that it has used drones not just for surveillance but also in strikes within the country, against Palestinian militants in Gaza, and possibly targets as far away as Iran or Sudan. Israeli censors in July permitted publication of information about the armed drones and the chief of Israel's artillery corps - which runs the drones together with the air force - used his speech at an industry forum to give what he described as a first public account of the armed versions of the pilot-less planes. Whereas previously he could only offer hints, "today I can speak of this openly", Brigadier-General Neri Horowitz told the annual UVID DroneTech conference hosted by Israel Defense magazine in Tel Aviv.

  • Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a village in the Sumy Oblast

    On 8 November, Russian occupiers fired 59 shells and bombs at the borderlands of the Sumy Oblast, and dropped explosives from a drone on one of the villages. Source: Chairman of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, on Telegram Quote: "At 10:20, the Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on one of the border villages in Krasnopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 14 clusters of Russian military personnel General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and have carried out 14 strikes, including airstrikes, on clusters of Russian military personnel.

  • Russian fighters mock 'great generals' after suffering heavy losses; Zelenskyy cracks open a door to peace talks: Ukraine live updates

    Russia's Defense Ministry downplayed complaints from troops of being sent into an "incomprehensible offensive" that resulted in many deaths. Updates.

  • Two stories of Russian military defeats near Svatove and Pavlivka

    NV examines the efforts of the Russian government to disprove the true accounts of massive losses in eastern Ukraine.

  • ProSiebenSat.1 interested in Sky TV operations in Germany - sources

    BERLIN/MILAN (Reuters) -German media group ProSiebenSat.1 is exploring a potential deal to buy into Sky's pay-TV operations in Germany, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. Comcast, which acquired Sky Deutschland as part of a $40 billion buyout of European pay-TV broadcaster Sky in 2018, did not immediately respond to request for comment. ProSiebenSat.1 declined to comment.

  • In Kharkiv Oblast, man buried flags in garden to save them from invaders

    In one of the villages of Izium District, Kharkiv Oblast, a man has hidden two Ukrainian flags so that the Russian occupiers would not get them. Around the beginning of April, he buried the flags in the garden and after the liberation of the village, he asked the Ukrainian defenders to dig up the glass jar.

  • "People's Bayraktar" initiative: video published of attack UAVs attacking Russian tanks

    A video has been posted on YouTube showing Turkish Bayraktar attack drones, for which Ukrainians raised funds in the summer, killing Russian occupiers and destroying their equipment at the contact line.

  • Second Mriya aircraft is being built at secret facility and is one third of the way complete

    The Antonov State Enterprise is building a second An-225 Mriya aircraft after the first one was destroyed by Russian occupiers during the offensive in Kyiv Oblast in February. Source: Acting General Director of Antonov, Yevhen Havrylov, in Leipzig, speaking to Bild, a German newspaper.

  • Italy's rejection of Ocean Viking migrant ship 'unacceptable', France says

    The Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship should dock in Italian waters as per international maritime laws and Rome's refusal to let it do so - which has caused the ship to head to France - is "unacceptable", the French government said on Wednesday. "Italy has a responsibility to welcome these people," government spokesperson Olivier Veran told France Info radio. Veran said diplomatic talks were underway between France and Italy to try to resolve the fate of the ship, which is carrying more than 200 people.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 17 clusters of Russian military personnel and 5 command posts

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled several Russian attacks over the course of the past 24 hours, with Ukrainian aircraft striking 17 clusters of Russian military personnel and ground forces, while ground troops hit 5 Russian command posts and several other crucial targets.

  • Air Force Training Jet Crashes in Mississippi After Becoming 'Inoperable' Shortly After Takeoff

    An instructor pilot from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi had to eject from his T-38C Talon training jet Monday afternoon after a mishap occurred causing it to crash shortly after takeoff.