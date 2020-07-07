Bridgestone Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year

- Bridgestone was recognized for the fifth consecutive year and for the 18th year out of 28 years.

- Bridgestone representatives accepted the award at the annual GM Supplier of the Year virtual awards ceremony on June 24.

- The award recognizes partners for commitment to performance, quality, and innovation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone), was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual awards ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on June 24, 2020. This is the 18th time and fifth consecutive year Bridgestone has received the award.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by GM and proud of the hard work and dedication our teammates globally have consistently demonstrated to design best-in-class products and solutions that continue to meet and exceed the needs of our customers," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment tires, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "We have a longstanding partnership with GM and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them to create and deliver advanced mobility solutions that improve the lives of consumers around the world."

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

For more news about Bridgestone Americas, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. BSAM also is engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produces air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. BSAM also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

(PRNewsfoto/Bridgestone Retail Operations) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgestone-recognized-by-general-motors-as-a-2019-supplier-of-the-year-301088061.html

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.