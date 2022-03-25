Bridget Almon ready to take the helm as Fall River's chief financial officer

FALL RIVER — Another key position in Mayor Paul Coogan’s administration was officially filled on Tuesday after the City Council in a unanimous vote approved the appointment of Rhode Island resident Bridget Almon as the city’s chief financial officer.

“Bridget is a very experienced financial manager. She has a large variety of skills across the board from budgets, audits, asset management capitol; she’s done all of this,” said Coogan before the vote. “She has a number of certifications.”

Coogan said there were five people including himself on the selection panel and “everyone was impressed by her.”

Almon’s current position of director of finance and operations in the Foster/Glocester Regional School District is a job she’s held since 2015. Previously she worked in another Rhode Island school district and in the private sector.

In addition to a lengthy resume in finance, Almon has her pilot's license.

After the council's vote, Almon talked about coming to work in Fall River.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity. I think I can bring some of what I've learned working in private industry and then working in school departments," said Almon. "I was very impressed with the mayor. I love that he's about integrity and transparency and that's really important to me and it helped me make my decision."

On board in time for budget season

Almon will be coming on board as a member of Mayor Paul Coogan's administration in about a month and just as the City Council will be presented with the fiscal year 2023 budget.

She said she's just completed a budget for her school district and said she concentrates on "looking for efficiencies." Almon also said it's important to her to listen to various department heads to find out their needs and advocate for those priorities.

"In my current school district, I've saved taxpayers over $2 million by refunding their bonds a year after I took the position," said Almon.

Story continues

"I look for savings. My husband will tell you I don't pay full price for anything," joked Almon.

Bridget Almon, the city's new CFO, get appointment approval from the City Council on Tuesday.

Almon replaces former CFO Mary Sahady, who held that role since 2016. Sahady left her position abruptly in December and before her contract expired in January.

Since Sahady's departure, Coogan enlisted Edward Iacoponi to build the 2023 budget He worked with former mayor Will Flanagan’s administration during his transition into office.

Real estate report:: Secluded, wooded living, off North Main in Fall River? It's out there

Sahady left at the same time that Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza made his departure after a more than 30-year-career on the police department, retiring earlier this month.

Coogan has filled other key positions

Coogan said he’s given Acting Police Chief Paul Gauvin a 60-day extension in the interim role that will likely be permanent. His administration is currently in contract talks with Gauvin, who is a ranking captain in the department.

After a tumultuous election season between Coogan and now-convicted former mayor Jasiel Correia II in 2019, it was difficult to attract candidates to fill positions in Government Center. Then less than three months into Coogan’s first term, the COVID pandemic hit.

Baseball's best:: These 30 Fall River area players made it to the Major Leagues

Seth Thomas Aitken, a city assistant corporation counsel for a short time, was appointed in January as Coogan’s city administrator, a job left unfilled since November 2019 when former City Councilor Cathy Ann Viveiros resigned. She ran an unsuccessful sticker campaign against Coogan.

Position filled: Here's who has been hired as Fall River's new city administrator

Daniel Aguiar recently came on board as the city’s new engineer, as did Planner Kaitlin Young, who quickly rose from assistant planner after the retirement of Bill Kenney.

'The city has so much potential':What Fall River's new city planner sees for the future.

Nick Macolini was recently promoted to head of the Human Resources Department, replacing Madeline Coelho who also recently retired.

Jobs available in Fall River government

City Auditor Jennifer Argo is leaving her employment in Fall River for a job with the town of Seekonk, and the positions of assistant auditor, assistant planner and director of facilities and grounds are still unfilled.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: New head of city finances gets unanimous approval from City Council