Bridget Fonda makes rare public appearance on 58th birthday

Bridget Fonda made a rare appearance in public on her 58th birthday.

Fonda, who hasn't been seen in public in roughly 12 years, was seen running errands in Los Angeles Thursday.

Some of the former actress' last roles were in 2001 with Jet Li in "Kiss of the Dragon" and in the 2002 TV Mini-Series, "Snow Queen," per her IMDb.

Following the release of the Hallmark project "Snow Queen," Fonda was in a car crash in 2003 that led to a back injury, according to Closer Weekly. She got married the same year and started her family, which, per the outlet, some believe contributed to her decision to retire from acting.

She tied the knot with husband Danny Elfman. The two share a 17-year-old son, Oliver.

Fonda reflected on her career and the potential connection between her success and her family name for a Movieline cover story back in 1993.

"I wonder what kind of satisfaction I would have with where I am now if I wasn’t part of a family that has done such phenomenal work," said Fonda, the daughter of Peter Fonda, granddaughter of Henry Fonda and niece of Jane Fonda.

"I wonder what it would feel like to know that you’ve made it completely under your own steam. I sometimes wonder if I would be more at peace if I could know I made it by myself, instead of always wondering how many times my name got me in the door."

Fonda's biggest role was in the 1992 thriller "Single White Female."

She appeared in other films such as "The Godfather Part III," "Singles," "Point of No Return" and "It Could Happen to You."

The actress appeared in her first film "Easy Rider," along with her dad at the age of five. Bridget Fonda is seen here at the 2009 Academy Awards. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress appeared in her first film, "Easy Rider," along with her father, at the age of five.

Her last public Hollywood appearance was in 2009 when she attended the premiere of "Inglourious Basterds."