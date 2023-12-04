Who is Bridget Ziegler? Florida school board chair, Moms for Liberty co-founder, DeSantis ally

Florida Republican political circles were rocked last week when state GOP leader Christian Ziegler was accused of sexual assault against a woman with whom he and his wife Bridget had planned a three-way sexual encounter.

Christian Ziegler has not yet been charged with any crimes, but the investigation is ongoing and police filed an affidavit seeking access to his Google accounts after he admitted he had uploaded a video he had made of the encounter. Ziegler's attorney has said the charges are politically motivated and he will be exonerated, but Gov. Ron DeSantis and other top Florida elected officials have asked Ziegler to step down as Florida Republican Party Chair.

Christian and Bridget Ziegler are well-known as a Republican power couple and staunch advocates for morality and conservative principles in Florida political circles. While he moved upward from Sarasota County commissioner to Florida Republican Party Chair, she fought against COVID-19 measures in schools, co-founded a national organization dedicated to expunging what it considered offensive material from classrooms, and stood behind the governor as he signed the Parents’ Bill of Rights bill (derived by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill") based on her work into law.

Here's what to know about Bridget Ziegler.

Who is Bridget Ziegler?

Sarasota District 1 School Board candidate Bridget Ziegler, now School Board chair, speaks to voters before Gov. Ron DeSantis takes the stage at the Sahib Shriner Event Center, in Sarasota, as part of his Education Agenda Tour across the state in August 2022.

Bridget Anne Ziegler, 41, was born in Schaumburg, Illinois, raised in Wheaton and then in Michigan as the youngest of three children. She attended Florida International University in Miami with plans to work in the fashion industry, according to the Washington Examiner, but left school to continue her job in sales and later department manager at Gucci in Bal Harbour, Florida.

In the fall of 2010, she visited her retired parents in Sarasota and ended up staying, working at ADP and then rising up through various insurance companies for the next 10 years. She also met Christan Ziegler, an up-and-coming politician, and they married. The Zeiglers have three daughters.

In 2014, Christian suggested she run for the Sarasota School Board. Then-governor Rick Scott appointed her to the open position in June, and she won a four-year term later that year. Bridget Ziegler then spent the next seven years as one of the few conservatives on the board, regularly losing when votes came up. She joined other frustrated conservative school board members in 2015 to form the Florida Coalition of School Board Members as a rival to the Florida School Boards Association, which they saw as liberally biased.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ziegler advocated to drop the mask mandates in Sarasota County schools, arguing that there were no metrics to determine when it could be lifted. Organization at the emotionally charged debates at school board meetings during this time led to the creation of a national movement, the right-wing activist group Moms for Liberty.

What is Moms for Liberty?

Christian Ziegler, then a Sarasota County commissioner, and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, arrive at the first Moms for Liberty National Summit in July 2022 in Tampa. She co-founded Moms, a right-wing activist group.

Based in Melbourne, Moms for Liberty was incorporated Jan. 1, 2021 by Ziegler, former Brevard County School Board member Tina Descovich and former Indian River County School Board member Tiffany Justice. The organization's stated goal was to empower parents and help them better understand how school districts operate and how to influence district policies.

Moms for Liberty leaders have said the group is nonpartisan but grounded in "conservative values," although all three leaders had Republican ties and the group received funding from Republican leaders. The group grew rapidly into a national organization with 285 chapters in 45 states as of July 2023, with chapters in 32 counties in Florida alone. Moms for Liberty has seen great success in getting conservative members onto school boards, teaching others how to speak up at school board meetings, and helping restrict transgender rights and teaching about so-called critical race theory in schools and universities. Moms for Liberty has been at the forefront of the recent movement to ban books in school classrooms and libraries.

Critics have called Moms for Liberty positions bigoted, homophobic, and racist fear-mongering. In June this year, the Southern Poverty Law Center labeled the group extremist and anti-government.

"Moms for Liberty activities make it clear that the group’s primary goals are to fuel right-wing hysteria and to make the world a less comfortable or safe place for certain students — primarily those who are Black, LGBTQ or who come from LGBTQ families," the Southern Poverty Law Center said.

Ziegler left the organization in the spring of 2021 to concentrate on her other obligations. She has defended the group but is no longer affiliated with it, and she is not listed as one of the founders on the Moms for Liberty website.

Bridget Ziegler and Ron DeSantis

Both Zieglers have been influential in Florida politics, especially after disagreements during the COVID pandemic led to a wave of conservative activism in schools. Bridget Ziegler helped draft the original bill in 2019 that later became the Parental Rights in Education Act after the Sarasota School Board — wrongly, in her opinion — approved guidelines that would make it optional for school officials to tell parents of elementary school children if they requested to go by a different pronoun. Previously she had spoken out against transgender students using restrooms that matched their gender identities.

When DeSantis signed the bill, which prohibits the mention of gender identity and sexual orientation, bans discussions that aren't "age-appropriate" without defining what that means, and allows any parent to sue a school district over teaching they don't like with the district paying the bill, Ziegler was standing behind him. The anti-mask-and-COVID-vaccine movement, combined with what critics called the "Don't Say Gay" law, kicked off DeSantis' campaign to eradicate "wokeness" and seemingly any acknowledgment of gender identity, sexuality and the racial issues mistakenly called critical race theory from the state.

DeSantis gave a speech at a Moms for Liberty annual summit and took the unusual step of endorsing Ziegler for her re-election. After he entered into a feud with Disney World when then-CEO Bob Chapek criticized the Parents' Bill of Rights law, he moved to dissolve its governing board and establish a new board filled with his appointees. Ziegler was one of them.

What is Bridget Ziegler doing now?

Ziegler is the chairwoman of the Sarasota County School Board and a member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District overseeing Disney World infrastructure. She also serves as the director of school board programs for The Leadership Institute, a national nonprofit that trains conservatives to run for office.

Has Bridget Ziegler been charged with a crime?

No. Nor has her husband, Christian Ziegler, at this time. There have been increasing calls from Republican leaders for Christian Zeigler to resign, and several prominent Democrats have called the couple out for what they call hypocrisy.

“As leaders in the Florida GOP and Moms for Liberty, the Zieglers have made a habit out of attacking anything they perceive as going against ‘family values’ — be it reproductive rights or the existence of LGBTQ+ Floridians," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a release. "The level of hypocrisy in this situation is stunning.”

What was Christian Ziegler accused of?

According to a police affidavit, a Sarasota woman Ziegler has known for 20 years said she was sexually assaulted on Oct. 2 at her apartment.

"The victim and Christian Ziegler agreed to have a sexual encounter that included Christian's wife Bridget Ziegler," according to the affidavit. "When the victim learned that Bridget Ziegler could not make it, she changed her mind and canceled with Christian." But Ziegler showed up anyway, entered her apartment and allegedly assaulted her.

'She told me she was raped': Listen to 911 call in Christian Ziegler sexual battery probe

Ziegler has said the sexual encounter was consensual. Both the woman and Bridget Ziegler have admitted to detectives that there was a previous sexual encounter between the three of them more than a year ago.

Police have recorded phone calls and messages between Christian Ziegler and the woman talking about that day, in which Ziegler denied assaulting her, and are seeking files from his Google accounts where he says he uploaded video of the encounter.

Contributors: Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune; Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bridget Ziegler: What to know about wife of GOP leader accused of rape