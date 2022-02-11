Bridgeton agrees to $100K settlement of waitress' suit against ex-cop

BRIDGETON - The city has agreed to a $100,000 payment for a waitress who alleged she was sexually harassed by a then-Bridgeton police officer in 2016.

The settlement resolved a lawsuit brought by Alexandra Ficcadenti, who claimed she was repeatedly harassed by Luis Santiago, a Bridgeton police sergeant.

In her suit, Ficcadenti claimed Santiago “made numerous comments of a crude and explicit sexual nature,” during visits to her workplace, Café Antonio’s on Buckshutem Road.

The suit also alleged the officer “physically groped and touched (Ficcadenti’s) private body parts and other body parts, all without (her) consent or permission."

It said Ficcadenti expressed to Santiago “that she wanted him to stop his behavior as she found it offensive, invasive, intimidating and uncomfortable, but (he) persisted nonetheless."

Bridgeton police department and municipal court complex.

The incidents occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 11, 2016, the suit alleged.

Ficcadenti reported the incidents to Bridgeton police, leading to Santiago’s indictment on charges of official misconduct and criminal sexual contact.

Santiago ultimately admitted guilt to a petty disorderly persons offense of harassment.

He agreed to forfeit public employment and received a one-year probationary term.

Ficcadenti’s suit included Santiago, Bridgeton and Cumberland County as defendants.

The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability,

The agreement, which includes a confidentiality clause, was reached in November 2021. It was reported earlier this month by John Paff, a public records activist from Somerset County.

The suit was the second to accuse Santiago of misconduct during his time as a police officer.

In May 2015, five municipal employees sued Bridgeton, accusing Santiago's brother, Officer Angel Santiago, of sexual harassment.

That suit accused Luis Santiago of retaliating against the female workers, including a police sergeant, for filing complaints against Angel Santiago.

The women agreed to a $550,000 settlement of the case in March 2017.

