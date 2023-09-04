Bridgeton man, 25, fatally shot at his home

BRIDGETON - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a local man at his home.

Brian Pineda, 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a Mount Vernon Street residence around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, according to Bridgeton police.

Police and EMTs attempted life-saving care but Pineda was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were announced. An investigation was underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeton Police Department Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033 or 856-773-8313.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com.

