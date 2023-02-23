Bridgeton man charged after fatal crash in Upper Deerfield

UPPER DEERFIELD - One Bridgeton man is dead and another faces criminal charges after a late-night crash here.

The victim, 33-year-old Fernando Manuel Chavez Santos, was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a tree off Irving Avenue around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 19, according to New Jersey State Police.

Motorist fled crash scene

The driver ran away but a suspect was arrested later in the day.

Mario A. Lopez Lopez, 23. is charged with death by auto and death by auto while under the influence.

More: Mother found guilty in JanuaryJudge sentences Bridgeton woman for 2019 murder of young son

He's also accused of causing death while driving suspended or unlicensed, police said.

The charges are only allegations. Lopez Lopez has not been convicted in the case.

The accident remains under investigation.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Bridgeton man charged after Upper Deerfield crash kills passenger