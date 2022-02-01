Bridgeton man charged with slaying of Jonathan Morris, family says they were friends

HOPEWELL – Authorities have filed murder, weapon, and other charges against Bridgeton resident Miguel Perez in the death of Jonathan J. Morris II, whose body was found Monday after almost four days of searches.

New Jersey State Police said Tuesday afternoon that Perez, 21, is held in Cumberland County Jail in Bridgeton. The state will ask to have him held in jail pending trial, a decision that must be made by a Superior Court judge.

“We’re devastated,” said Corinth Pernell, an aunt of Morris, earlier Tuesday. “We’ll never be right. We want to know why.”

Pernell said Perez and Morris were friends and had known each other since attending Bridgeton High School.

Morris, 23, of Bridgeton became the subject of a missing person case after his disappearance from the city in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. He had returned to the city after finishing work in Sicklerville late Thursday night. He was driving his mother’s car.

The car was found, still running, off Archie Platt Road near Barretts Run Road in Hopewell. The area is mostly farmland with wooded areas and about 3 miles from where Morris was last seen.

State police said that, on Monday, detectives from the Major Crimes South Unit and Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit obtained information that identified Perez as a suspect.

“Detectives located Perez at his residence and arrested him,” state police said. “A short time later, detectives discovered Morris’ remains covered in snow approximately 15 feet from the roadway on Archie Platt Road.

“It is alleged that on January 28, Perez allegedly shot and killed Morris in his vehicle in the City of Bridgeton,” state police added. “After killing Morris, Perez drove to Archie Platt Road, where he discarded the body and abandoned the vehicle. He later traveled to a residence on Cottage Avenue, where he attempted to dispose of evidence.”

The list of charges against Perez include: Murder, weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape, and receiving stolen property.

The filing of criminal charges does not mean the defendant is guilty of them. The filing is the start of the criminal judicial process, whose next steps include a detention hearing in Superior Court and then possibly an indictment and a trial. Perez has not been convicted of any crimes connected to this case.

The Bridgeton Police Department assisted with the investigation. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting the case.

State police say the case is active.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sergeant George Auge of Troop "A" Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at http://njccpo.org/tips. Anonymous tips are welcome.

A fundraising effort for the deceased man’s parents was started Tuesday on GoFundMe, with a goal to raise $50,000. To view the GoFundMe page, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/rzs/standing-behind-our-own.

