Bridgeville man pleads guilty to felony charge for role during January 6 U.S. Capitol riots

A local man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for the role he played in the United States Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Kenneth Grayson, 53, from Bridgeville, went to a rally at the Ellipse then walked toward the Capitol where he illegally entered the grounds, according to court documents.

Officials said Grayson entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors around 2:20 p.m. and went to the Crypt. He also went to the Rotunda area where a mob of rioters started to stand in a row in front of law enforcement officers and then push against them to gain access to the adjoining hall.

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge for Actions During January 6 Capitol Breach: Kenneth Grayson of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. https://t.co/7gQ8bpq9D0 — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 20, 2022

According to the Department of Justice, Grayson joined the end of that mob.

Grayson livestreamed a video on his Facebook page from inside the Capitol, officials said.

He left the building around 3:07 p.m., according to officials.

Grayson was arrested 20 days after the insurrection in Bridgeville.

He pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison and potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, officials said.

Grayson’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

