Bridgeville man wanted for June domestic-related shooting near children arrested

A 33-year-old man who investigators said shot a woman while in the presence of children last month has been arrested, according to Delaware State Police.

Police had been searching for Edward Stewart, of Bridgeville, since investigators said he shot a 36-year-old woman during a domestic-related incident in the Greenwood area. The June 18 shooting occurred in the presence of two children.

State troopers spotted Stewart driving on Sussex Highway near Seaford Monday.

"Troopers were familiar with Stewart and knew that he had several active warrants for his arrest," said Senior Cpl. Leonard DeMalto, a police spokesperson.

Troopers stopped Stewart's SUV as it pulled into the Comfort Suites hotel parking lot, located at 23420 Sussex Highway. He was taken into custody without incident.

Stewart's charges include two weapons offenses, assault, three counts of reckless endangering and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was being held Tuesday at the Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post $116,000 cash bail.

