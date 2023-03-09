Bridgeville police remind residents to lock their vehicles after multiple thefts reported

Bridgeville police are reminding residents to remove valuable items from their vehicles and lock their vehicle doors after several thefts were reported early Wednesday morning.

The department said at least ten unlocked vehicles were entered on Crestview, May, Calvert, Eisner and Osceola streets and cash, gift cards and a gun were stolen.

They are asking for anyone in the area who has video surveillance for 2:45 a.m. to 4:15 a.m. to check for useful footage and contact the department.

