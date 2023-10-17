Bridgewater adds AI, risk experts to its operating board

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's biggest hedge funds, on Tuesday announced changes to its operating board of directors, adding experts on risk and artificial intelligence.

Helene Glotzer, Bridgewater's head of enterprise risk, will join the board as partner director. Jason Warner, CEO of artificial intelligence company Poolside, will join as an outside director, bringing in over 20 years of software development experience, the fund said in a statement.

John Megrue, who joined Bridgewater as an outside director in 2017, will end his term at year-end. Noah Yechiely, Bridgewater's co-head of equities research, will step down from the board at the same time.

The revamp comes roughly a year after billionaire founder Ray Dalio transferred control of the Connecticut-based firm to the operating board. In another recent revamp, Bridgewater appointed Margo Cook as co-chair of the board in June, joining Mike McGavick.

Prior to co-founding Poolside, Warner was a managing director at venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures and chief technology officer at GitHub.

