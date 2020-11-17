Bridgewater’s Dalio: ‘I’d Love to Be Corrected’ on Bitcoin. Twitter Obliges

Jaspreet Kalra
·1 min read

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio asked for and received a heaping dose of “radical candor” Tuesday when he said he’d “love to be corrected” on the negative views about bitcoin he expressed last week. 

In a Twitter thread, the chairman of the world’s largest hedge fund said, “I might be missing something about Bitcoin so I’d love to be corrected.” 

From arguments of privacy to bitcoin’s use as a hedge against inflation, Dalio’s invitation brought out bitcoin bulls in droves along with a smattering of naysayers. Unusual for Crypto Twitter, the responses were largely respectful, informative and, in many cases, amusing and worth your time. 

Related: Dalio Says Governments Will Kill Bitcoin. Is He Right?

Dalio was clearly responding to the firestorm he created last week when he laid out a case in an interview with Yahoo Finance for why he thinks bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have a limited role to play in the future. 

“I today can’t take my bitcoin and buy things easily with it,” he said at the time.

As of press time, bitcoin’s price was $17,587, up from $15,752 at the time of his Nov. 11 pronouncement.

Read more: Bridgewater’s Dalio Sees Governments Banning Bitcoin Should It Become ‘Material’

Related Stories

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • A new group pushes the post-Trump GOP to reject its 'lazy' devotion to tax cuts

    A group of conservative thinkers started a new think tank called American Compass, which aims to move the Republican Party beyond clichés about Ronald Reagan's policies.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Trump’s decision to pull troops from Afghanistan could put Biden in ‘a strategic corner’

    While the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that the Trump administration announced Tuesday gives President-elect Joe Biden something close to what he advocated for as vice president, it may paint him into a corner as an incoming president, military experts say.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Georgia Democrats Ossoff, Warnock challenge Republicans to debate in Senate runoff

    Democratic candidates in a pair of U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia on Monday challenged the two incumbent Republican senators to debates ahead of a Jan. 5 vote that will decide control of the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff said he had accepted invitations from six media outlets to debates, and urged Republican rival Senator David Perdue to join him in the forums. Likewise, Democrat Raphael Warnock issued a separate challenge to Republican Kelly Loeffler to three televised debates, including one at the Atlanta Press Club, also on Dec. 6.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general

    The FBI is investigating allegations that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton broke the law in using his office to benefit a wealthy donor, according to two people with knowledge of the probe. Federal agents are looking into claims by former members of Paxton's staff that the high-profile Republican committed bribery, abuse of office and other crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, the people told The Associated Press. Confirmation of the criminal probe marks mounting legal peril for Paxton, who’s denied wrongdoing and refused calls for his resignation since his top deputies reported him to federal authorities at the end of September.

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • In shock move, U.S. to drop charges against ex-Mexican defense minister

    The United States will drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation of his alleged crimes to Mexico, officials said on Tuesday, after the Mexican government had chafed U.S. prosecutors' handling of the case. The surprise decision to drop U.S. charges in the politically charged case was announced in a joint statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Mexico's attorney general's office. The arrest of Cienfuegos, a retired army general who for years worked closely with U.S. counterparts on highly sensitive cross-border security cases, put a severe strain on security ties between the two countries.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • James Lankford Says ‘Not In A Hurry’ to Give Joe Biden Intelligence Briefings

    Senator James Lankford (R., Okla.) said he was “in no hurry” to give Joe Biden intelligence briefings, in a Saturday interview on Newsmax TV, backtracking from comments earlier last week in which he called for Biden to receive those briefings.President Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race, accusing Democrats of using widespread voter fraud to “steal” the election. Trump administration officials have not been meeting with Biden’s transition team. However, Republicans, including Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Susan Collins of Maine, and Marco Rubio of Florida, have said Biden should receive intelligence briefings to prepare to take office.Lankford, who is up for reelection in 2022, also called for Biden to receive intelligence briefings while election officials tally the remaining votes.“I will step in . . . and be able to push and say, this needs to occur,” Lankford told Oklahoma's KRGB radio on Wednesday, “so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task.”Lankford backtracked from those comments on Saturday.“I'm not in a hurry, necessarily, to get Joe Biden these briefings,” Lankford told Newsmax on Saturday. “It’s been interesting how the media, the national media, not this network, but others have twisted this term ‘step in.’ I happen to chair the committee that oversees [the General Services Administration], that is the entity that has to be able to make this call.”National Review has reached out to Lankford's office for comment.White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Friday that the Trump administration is operating “under the assumption there will be a second Trump term.”

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Watchdog criticises UK government for COVID procurement amid "chumocracy" claims

    The British government did not properly document key decisions nor was it open enough about billions of pounds of contracts handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic, its spending watchdog has said, as critics accuse ministers of running a "chumocracy". The National Audit Office (NAO) said on Wednesday there had been a lack of transparency and a failure to explain why certain suppliers were chosen, or how any conflict of interest was dealt with, over 18 billion pounds ($24 billion) in procurement deals made between March and the end of July, often with no competition. "While we recognise that these were exceptional circumstances, it remains essential that decisions are properly documented and made transparent if government is to maintain public trust that taxpayers' money is being spent appropriately and fairly," NAO head Gareth Davies said.

  • Trump coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas urged people to 'rise up' against new restrictions in Michigan, then said he wasn't trying to encourage violence

    The comments came a month after the FBI foiled a far-right group's plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

  • Rudy Giuliani appears in federal court for first time in 28 years to push Trump campaign's voter fraud claims

    Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, appeared in court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to fight a long-shot legal challenge to block President-elect Joe Biden from being certified as the victor in the must-win state. The campaign and Trump supporters have filed lawsuits in several states challenging the November 3 election result but have yet to overturn any votes. Any hope of reversing the outcome hangs on Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes the president could not afford to lose. Mr Trump has alleged Democratic-leaning counties unlawfully identified mail-in ballots before Election Day that had defects so that voters could fix, or "cure", them. Mr Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and prosecutor who has not represented a client in federal court since 1992, was drafted at the last minute on Tuesday morning to put the campaign’s case to Judge Matthew Brann in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania after three law firms dismissed themselves. Mr Giuliani, who needed permission from the judge to appear in the case as he is not currently admitted to practice law in a Pennsylvania federal court, made a series of unsubstantiated claims of "widespread, nationwide voter fraud" in the election.