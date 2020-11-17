Bridgewater’s Dalio: ‘I’d Love to Be Corrected’ on Bitcoin. Twitter Obliges

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio asked for and received a heaping dose of “radical candor” Tuesday when he said he’d “love to be corrected” on the negative views about bitcoin he expressed last week.

In a Twitter thread, the chairman of the world’s largest hedge fund said, “I might be missing something about Bitcoin so I’d love to be corrected.”

From arguments of privacy to bitcoin’s use as a hedge against inflation, Dalio’s invitation brought out bitcoin bulls in droves along with a smattering of naysayers. Unusual for Crypto Twitter, the responses were largely respectful, informative and, in many cases, amusing and worth your time.

Dalio was clearly responding to the firestorm he created last week when he laid out a case in an interview with Yahoo Finance for why he thinks bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have a limited role to play in the future.

“I today can’t take my bitcoin and buy things easily with it,” he said at the time.

As of press time, bitcoin’s price was $17,587, up from $15,752 at the time of his Nov. 11 pronouncement.

