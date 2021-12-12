Bridgewater fatal crash; holiday events: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

BROCKTON — Hundreds lined the streets in the Brockton area for Christmas parades, tree lightings, and, of course, to see Santa.

East Bridgewater held its annual Lighting of the Common and its Christmas parade that included a participant dressed as a present on roller skates. The Easton Holiday Festival and Main Street Stroll featured the lighting of the Rockery, parade and more. The Abington Celebrates Christmas weekend featured tons of holiday, family-friendly events and a 36-foot Christmas tree with 900 LED lights.

A local antique shop, Mrs. Swift's and Moore's, will soon be known by the nation for its fun-loving spirits when the shop is featured on "Kindred Spirits" on the Travel Channel on Dec. 18.

Vincenzo Lirosi, of Whitman, a University of New Hampshire student who went missing on Dec. 4 and whose body was found Dec. 5, died of an accidental drowning, the New Hampshire chief medical examiner has ruled.

And a childhood dream of making money with music is turning into reality for a Brockton producer.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Dorchester man held without bail for Brockton murder; Boston woman charged as accessory

A Dorchester man has been ordered held without bail in connection with a November fatal shooting in Brockton, while a Boston woman has been charged as an accessory to the slaying. Shamallah Jones, 26, of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty Monday in Brockton District Court to charges of murder, attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Ashley Severino, 26, of Boston, pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

Haunted East Bridgewater antique shop to be featured on Travel Channel's 'Kindred Spirits'

Locals might know the East Bridgewater antique shop Mrs. Swift's and Moore's as a local haunt ... literally. But soon, the nation will know about its fun-loving spirits. The shop will be featured on the first episode of season six of "Kindred Spirits" on the Travel Channel on Saturday, Dec. 18. The show stars paranormal investigators Adam Berry and Amy Bruni who were previously on "Ghost Hunters" and "Ghost Hunters Academy." They also now work with medium Chip Coffey on the show. Together, the three of them investigate homes, businesses and other buildings for ghosts using the traditional equipment like spirit boxes and electronic voice phenomenon recorders.

Stoughton man charged with homicide, OUI in fatal Bridgewater crash

Bridgewater police have arrested and charged a Stoughton man as a result of a car crash that killed a Bridgewater man early Monday morning. Emmanuel Desrosiers, 47, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious injury, and a second offense of operating under the influence of liquor, among other charges. According to Bridgewater police, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, they received reports of a car crash at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Elm Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a heavily damaged 2017 Jeep Wrangler laying on its side in the eastbound lanes of Pleasant Street.

A stock image of a police cruiser with its emergency lights on at night.

Christmas parades, tree lightings and family friendly holiday events

The holiday spirit was alive and well throughout the Brockton area over the last week. From the Christmas parade in East Bridgewater to a Lighting of the Common in the same town, a parade in Brockton and a festival in Easton, there was lots for people to attend. These are some of the events that occurred in the last week, and there are many others to come during December.

West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater boys hockey players during the East Bridgewater Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

From left, Dalen Rosa "DTheFlyest" and Anderson Cabral "CruuFromtheNorth" pose for a photo before a music video shoot on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Brockton music producer gains 50M streams and reaches his life goal

A childhood dream of making money with music is turning into reality for a Brockton producer who is gaining millions of streams across all music platforms. At 10 years old Anderson Cabral walked to a mailbox near his home in Brockton and dropped the beats he created with an uncle. The envelope was addressed to Def Jam Records. The young boy sent his music to several artists he admired, including Chris Brown, but never got a response, but he never stopped trying. Cabral, now 27, is changing how people view the Brockton music scene as a mixing engineer and a producer with projects gaining over 50 million streams, on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

