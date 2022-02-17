Bridgewater mall fight: What we know about viral video and police response

A video of a fight between teenagers at Bridgewater Commons mall on Feb. 12 went viral with the police response drawing comments from politicians and civil rights leaders alike.

The video shows a Black and a white teen arguing and pointing fingers at each other. That leads to pushing and shoving and the Black teen is thrown to the floor and is handcuffed while the white teen is placed on a nearby couch.

It's this response from police that some, including voices heard on the video and Gov. Phil Murphy, are questioning as racially motivated.

And in the days since, civil rights activists have stepped forward.

Here's what we know so far:

What the video shows

As Bridgewater Police arrive, a female and a male officer grab the white teen off the Black teen. The white teen is placed onto the couch while the male officer tackles the Black teen to the ground, straddles his back and crosses his hands to handcuff him while the female officer appears to have her knee on his back.

The Bridgewater Mall Fight is the clearest example of how police actively use race as a shorthand for who they perceive as a threat.



The video shows no sign of resistance from the Black teen, identified by his lawyer as Z'Kye Husain, of Somerville.

As the Black teen is being handcuffed on the ground, the white teen is seen standing up looking at the officers before the female officer sits him back on the couch as the Black teen is lifted off the ground by the male officer. The video cuts off at this point.

Bridgewater police should be 'removed'

"It's cause he's Black, racially motivated," a female voice is heard saying in the video before it cuts off.

The NAACP also reacted, calling for the officers to be "removed" from the Bridgewater Police Department pending an investigation by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

"The time for the governor and attorney general to put a stop to this type of behavior by the police is now," Richard T. Smith, president of the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, said.

The Bridgewater Police Department said in a post "we have requested that the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office assist us in this matter and are requesting patience as we strictly adhere to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Internal Affairs Directive."

Also that they "recognize that this video has made members of our community upset and are calling for an internal affairs investigation. The officers were able to respond quickly to this incident and stop it from escalating because of a tip we received from the community."

The "racially disparate treatment is deeply, deeply disturbing," Murphy said during his weekly press conference.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump hired

Ben Crump, who has gained prominence representing the families of Black men and women killed by police throughout the United States, has agreed to represent Husain.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

Crump said the video raises questions about the officers' actions in pinning the Black teen but not using any force on the white teen who was also involved in the incident.

