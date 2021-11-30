Bridgewater man with 18 prior convictions charged in nighttime burglary of Alexandria mechanic

Nov. 29—ALEXANDRIA — A Bridgewater man is facing felony charges after authorities say he stole over $1,000 in property from a mechanic in the nighttime.

Richard Tuve Jr., 36, of Bridgewater, was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, grand theft over $1,000 and misdemeanor trespassing.

Court documents allege that on Nov. 5, Tuve Jr. entered a garage in the Baynes North Side addition of Alexandria and stole mechanic tools belonging to the victim.

Though court documents do not provide an itemized list of tools taken, authorities and the victim valued the tools between $1,000 and $2,500.

South Dakota law reads "any person who enters or remains in an unoccupied structure ... with intent to commit any crime ... is guilty of third degree burglary," which is a Class 5 felony. However, because the alleged crime was committed in the nighttime, the charge can be upgraded to a Class 2 felony.

If convicted of first-degree burglary, Tuve Jr. could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Grand theft of over $1,000 is a Class 6 felony, punishable by an additional two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

Tuve Jr. has an extensive criminal record, including active criminal proceedings in Davison and Minnehaha counties.

In Davison County, he's facing charges including possession of a firearm after a felony drug conviction. In Minnehaha, he's facing drug charges after at least three prior drug convictions, and has two Douglas County traffic tickets reopened.

Since 2005, Tuve Jr. has been convicted of 18 criminal infractions, including two third-degree burglaries, six drug possession cases, three petty thefts, vehicular battery, forgery and identity fraud.

South Dakota law permits judges to consider prior criminal convictions in the setting of bond and potential sentences.

Tuve Jr. is due in a Hanson County courtroom for the burglary charges on Dec. 3, a Davison County courtroom for an arraignment on gun charges on Dec. 7 and is set for a jury trail on drug charges in Minnehaha County in February.