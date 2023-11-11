Bridgewater man charged with assault after four-hour SWAT standoff

BRIDGEWATER – A 50-year-old township man has been arrested and charged with assault and weapon offenses after he took a victim hostage in a four-hour SWAT standoff with police Friday morning, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

Alonzo D. Blakey has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Around 7:19 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2023, Bridgewater police responded to a residence on Columbia Drive on several 911 calls reporting an adult woman held against in the residence against her will. Upon arrival, police reported that the residence was barricaded and Blakey was holding a woman against her will and threatening to hurt himself and his victim, McDonald said.

Members of the Somerset County SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, Medical, and Communications Field Mobile Command Post responded to the scene.

Authorities negotiated with Blakey for four hours and upon hearing the victim screaming in the residence, the SWAT team breached the front door of the residence. The victim, who had stab wounds and lacerations on her face and hand, ran towards the officers who quickly rescued her. Simultaneously, officers located Blakey collapsed on the floor with self-inflicted stab wounds in his arm, McDonald said.

Life-saving emergency aid was rendered to Blakey and the victim and they were transported to an area trauma center. They are expected to survive.

Blakey remains at an area trauma center under guard. Upon release, he will be transported to the Somerset County Jail where he will be lodged pending a detention hearing, McDonald said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111, via the STOPit app or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

