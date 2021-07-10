Bridgewater man charged after Jan. 6 riot to plead guilty

Jul. 10—A New Hampshire man who was charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is expected to accept a plea agreement this week.

Thomas Gallagher of Bridgewater was arrested in New Hampshire a week after a mob stormed the Capitol Building as Congress worked to certify the 2020 election results.

Gallagher is one of two New Hampshire residents among the 500 people charged so far.

Gallagher was charged with four offenses: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

He pleaded not guilty in late January.

During a status conference Friday, according to news reports, prosecutors said Gallagher had accepted a plea agreement. He is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, which is a misdemeanor.