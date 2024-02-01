Bridgewater man who fatally stabbed Franklin woman when he was 16 to be resentenced

A Bridgewater man sentenced to 12 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Franklin woman when he was 16 years old must be resentenced, the state Appellate Division ruled.

The appellate court remanded the case back to Superior Court for the resentencing of Jason Molina, when the parties may also update the trial court on Molina’s activities and behavior since his sentencing in December 2021.

"We do not intimate any views on how the resentencing should turn out," the ruling says.

Molina, a former athlete at Bridgewater-Raritan High School, where he participated in track and basketball, was taken into custody May 10, 2015, several hours after New Brunswick police responded to a ninth-floor apartment at 60 Paterson St., where Christine Huh was found. Huh was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.

Police determined that Huh, the daughter of a senior pastor at Praise Presbyterian Church in Somerset, was visiting Molina at the apartment when she was attacked.

Initially charged as a juvenile, Molina was later waived up and charged as an adult with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

According to the appellate court ruling, Molina was held in a juvenile facility for more than six years before pleading guilty in June 2021 to a reduced charge of aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree offense, with the state recommending a custodial term not to exceed 12 years. The ruling says defense attorney was free to advocate for a lower sentence.

Prior to sentencing, Molina was examined by psychologists for both the state and the defense. Experts and staff at the facility where Molina was held provided statements that he had matured between 2015 and 2021, and a defense psychologist reported Molina became "a completely different person than the teenage[r] who engaged in such extreme violence," and was not at risk of engaging in acts of violence against others. The defense psychologists also found Molina's mental health issues could be managed with therapy, education and vocational pursuits, the ruling says.

The state's psychologist in a 2018 report, however, said Molina's primary issue was "explosive violence," and he was aware of the wrongfulness of his conduct when he killed Huh. The court expressed concern about whether Molina would be able to control his violent tendencies in the community.

Molina was sentenced to the 12-year custodial term, which was subject to the 85 percent parole ineligibility period under the No Early Release Act.

Molina, who was represented by attorneys Steven and Joshua Altman, appealed the sentence, arguing the court failed to take into consideration the progress he made during his six years in the juvenile facility. He also argued the court failed to consider the opinions of the two defense psychologists, placed too much weight on the downgrade in the plea agreement and used an incorrect legal standard in denying his request to be treated as a second-degree offender, according to the ruling.

The appellate court rejected Molina’s contentions that the trial court gave undue weight to the state's negotiated sentencing recommendation in the plea agreement and also rejected his claim that the court did not sufficiently recognize his good behavior while in confinement.

However, according to the ruling, the trial court misspoke in stating it would be improper double-counting to take into account Molina's age when applying other mitigating factors, as well as a statement about Molina's age lending support to an aggravating factor when an offender's youth can only be considered a mitigating factor at sentencing.

The ruling also found the court relied substantially on the state's psychologist's 2018 report which was completed three years earlier than the defense psychologists reports and contained no risk assessment of the defendant.

