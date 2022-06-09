Bridgewater man found dead in Hillsborough parking lot, police investigating

HILLSBOROUGH – Police are investigating after a 28-year-old Bridgewater man was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside a convenience store on Monday.

The man was identified as Michael Sokolinski, said Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart and Hillsborough Police Chief Mike McMahon.

Hillsborough police were dispatched around 5:17 p.m. Monday to a QuickChek on Route 206 where arriving officers found Sokolinski inside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Detectives from the Hillsborough Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office responded to investigate.

The death remains under investigation by detectives pending an autopsy and toxicology report from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential

