Bridgewater man indicted for murder in hammer bludgeoning of his neighbor

BROCKTON — A Bridgewater man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the bludgeoning of his neighbor.

A Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments on Monday charging Dinis Moreira, 69, of Bridgewater, with one count each of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from a May 26, 2023, incident in Bridgewater.

Bridgewater police received a call on their business line about 12:34 a.m. that day from Moreira's son, who reported his father had called him and indicated he had been in an altercation with someone, who was in his home injured, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said in a written statement on the indictment.

The son said he went to his father's house and found an injured woman on the kitchen floor.

Police responded shortly after and found the woman, later identified as 58-year-old Valerie Oakhem, with severe trauma to her head and face, the DA's office said.

Oakhem was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries, the DA's office said.

Bridgewater police contacted the Massachusetts State Police and began an investigation.

"The investigation determined that Moreira allegedly bludgeoned Oakhem to death with a hammer," the DA's office said. "Both Moreira and the victim lived in separate homes on Spring Street. Investigators believe that this was a targeted act of violence and not random."

The state medical examiner's office determined Oakhem's death to be caused by head and torso injuries and the manner to be a homicide, the statement says.

Moreira will be arraigned on the charges at a later date in Brockton Superior Court.

