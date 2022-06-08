Bridgewater man killed in Franklin motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A Bridgewater man died Monday after his motorcycle collided with a trailer attached to a pickup truck on Canal Road.

The victim was identified as Luis Ruiz, 43, police said.

Franklin police responded around 8:23 p.m. Monday to the crash on Canal Road near Elm Street. Police said Ruiz, riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling north when his bike collided with a 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Octaviano Chavez, 56, of Princeton, which was towing an enclosed trailer and traveling southbound.

READ: Missing Franklin woman spotted in Somerville on day she disappeared, police say

Ruiz was treated at the scene before being taken to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m., police said.

“We extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Luis Ruiz.” Franklin Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said in a statement.

Canal Road was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash. Franklin police along with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, are conducting the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin Traffic Safety Bureau Officer Gilbert Martinez at 732-873-5533 ext. 3194 or gilbert.martinez@franklinnj.gov. Information can also be provided to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at 908-231-7100 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or at www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater NJ man killed in Franklin motorcycle crash