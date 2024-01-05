Bridgewater man wins $1.74M in Megabucks lottery drawing

BRIDGEWATER — A Bridgewater resident took home more than $1 million this week after winning the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks drawing last month, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Fredric Norian, of Bridgewater, won $1.74 million in the Megabucks drawing that took place on Dec. 18, choosing to collect the one-time cash payment option of $1,228,365 on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Norian, who purchased the winning ticket at the Roche Bros. supermarket on Route 18 in Bridgewater, told the Lottery Commission that he and his wife have been playing the same numbers in multiple draw games over 40 years.

Fredric Norian, of Bridgewater, won $1.74 million in the Megabucks drawing that took place on Dec. 18.

The Bridgewater supermarket will also receive a $17,400 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This was the first Megabucks jackpot win since the game was redesigned in November, reducing the numbers from 49 to 44 to bring more value to players, according to the Lottery Commission. Still, the odds of winning the jackpot were one in 7,059,052.

Mega Millions Jackpot FAQ: What is Massachusetts income tax on $910 million? Plus, other Mega Millions jackpot answers

Norian told the commission he is considering using the extra cash to make renovations to his kitchen.

In 2023, another Bridgewater resident won $2,500 from a Megabucks drawing at the same Roche Bros supermarket, according to the Massachusetts Lottery website.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Bridgewater resident Fredric Norian wins Megabucks lottery drawing