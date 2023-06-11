Bridgewater murder victim mourned; dance teacher takes own life: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − A brother and sister were convicted on charges that they set fire to a Brockton home they were fostered in as children with the intent of killing those who were sleeping inside.

Ariana Sutton — a dancer and mother of three whose husband is an Easton police officer — took her own life on May 31, after giving birth to twins. Her family is asking for the community's support as they raise awareness about postpartum depression.

Valerie Oakhem of Bridgewater was lovingly laid to rest by family members and friends. Her casket was put in a glass case and pulled by a three-wheel motorcycle to Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater, where family members, including her young grandson, kissed flowers to be buried with her and her children tenderly shoveled sand onto her casket.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

Stoughton dance teacher takes own life 9 days after giving birth to twins

Ariana Sutton — a dancer and mother of three whose husband is an Easton police officer — took her own life on May 31, after giving birth to twins. Her family is asking for the community's support as they raise awareness about postpartum depression. Catherine Sutton, sister-in-law of Ariana, said the family wants to make sure mothers don't feel shame about attending to their own mental health. It's so important that you ask for help," she said. "If another family's able to avoid what we're going through right now, it's worth it to share our story."

'Ask for help': 'Ask for help': Stoughton dance teacher takes own life 9 days after giving birth to twins

May 2023 photo of Ariana Sutton (in black shirt), with husband Tyler Sutton, daughter Melody Ki, newborn twins Everly Irene and Rowan Stephen Sutton and mother-in-law Christine S. Sutton.

Siblings convicted of setting fire to Brockton home they were fostered in

A brother and sister have been convicted on charges that they set fire to a Brockton home they were fostered in as children with the intent of killing those who were sleeping inside. After a 10-day trial in Brockton Superior Court, a jury found Jonathan Jironvil, 26, of Worcester, guilty of three counts each of attempted murder, malicious destruction of property and witness intimidation. His sister, Lucnalie Jironvil, 27, of Amherst, was convicted of three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson and malicious destruction of property.

Siblings convicted of setting fire: Siblings convicted of setting fire to Brockton home they were fostered in

Brockton siblings indicted: Siblings indicted on arson, attempted murder charges in Brockton

Brockton siblings charged in arson fire: Brockton siblings charged in July arson fire over custody dispute

Jonathan Jironvil, top right, and his sister, Lucnalie Jironvil, were charged Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, with arson in the July 18 arson at 66 Sinclair Road in Brockton, the foster home they grew up in.

Bridgewater murder victim lovingly laid to rest, children help bury her amid tears

To friends she was their 'Pal Val,' to her grandchildren, Gammy. Valerie Oakhem, 58, was "all about her family," her daughter-in-law Debbie Belcher said. "Her laugh was contagious, and she always had the biggest smile," Belcher said. Oakem was "the kind of person who would give you the shirt off of her back," Debbie Belcher said. A funeral Mass for Valerie Oakhem was held at St. Ann's Church in West Bridgewater followed by burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater.

'Giving and beautiful': 'Truly lived': Bridgewater grandmother brutally killed was 'giving and beautiful'

Oakhem lovingly laid to rest: Bridgewater murder victim lovingly laid to rest, children help bury her amid tears

Bridgewater man charged with murder: Bridgewater man charged with bludgeoning neighbor to death

Emotional arraignment photos: Emotional arraignment in bludgeoning death of Bridgewater woman

Christian Covarrubias places a flower on the casket of his 'gammy' Valerie Oakhem with help from his grandfather William Oakhem at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

2 Brockton 11-year-olds seriously injured after being struck by SUV in front of Huntington

Two 11-year-old South Middle School students are in stable condition after an SUV hit them at Warren Avenue and Market Street on Tuesday, according to Brockton Police. Both boys are recovering at Children’s Hospital in Boston. One of them had been taken to Boston via medical helicopter. The other was transported via ambulance. A 60-year-old Brockton man was driving north on Warren when he struck the boys just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Darren Duarte, spokesperson for the police.

2 Brockton kids struck by SUV: 2 Brockton 11-year-olds seriously injured after being struck by SUV in front of Huntington

Two 11-year-old South Middle School students are in stable condition after an SUV hit them at Warren Avenue and Market Street on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, just after 5 p.m., according to Brockton Police.

Still grieving teammate's death, Whitman-Hanson girls lacrosse advances in playoffs

At the end of an unbearably sad week, the Whitman-Hanson High girls lacrosse team found something, however small, to feel good about. A playoff win might not mean all that much, given the depth of the Panthers' grief, but they did muster a muted celebration following Saturday night's 15-6 conquest of Amherst-Pelham Regional in the Division 2 preliminary round. It was the first time the players had really picked up their sticks since getting blindsided by the news that JV player Ava Patete had been struck and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in town on Tuesday night.

Grieving teammate's death: Still grieving teammate's death, Whitman-Hanson girls lacrosse advances in playoffs

Whitman-Hanson players have 'AP' on their legs in memory of teammate Ava Patete before a game versus Amherst Pelham on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories: