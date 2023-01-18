BRIDGEWATER - A South Bound Brook man is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a McDonald's employee with a rock and spat at police officers.

Faris N. Salem, 42, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement officers, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to Police Chief John Mitzak.

The police were sent to the fast-food restaurant on Promenade Boulevard at about 2 p.m. Monday on a report of a fight. Several calls had reported that someone was throwing rocks at people, the chief said.

When police arrived they found a man, later identified as Salem, being restrained by bystanders.

Bridgewater:Manufacturing facility proposed for former Route 202-206 office building site

Police were directed to go inside the restaurant to treat a victim, who was an employee.

An investigation found that Salem allegedly retrieved a rock from landscaping outside the restaurant, then walked up to employee behind the counter and struck the victim several times in the head, the chief said.

The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick by the RWJ Rescue Squad.

More:Bridgewater-Raritan district steps up campaign for $154 million March 14 referendum

During the arrest, police said, Salem allegedly resisted arrest and spit at two officers. The officers were treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville and released.

Mitzak thanked the bystanders who restrained Salem, saying their quick action prevented any further injuries to innocent parties.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bridgewater Township Police Det. Sgt. Steve Zeichner at 908-722-4111, Ext. 4183.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater police: Man charged with assaulting McDonald's worker, spitting at officers