Bridgewater Police seek public’s help in search for missing autistic boy

Bridgewater Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile boy who police say is autistic.

According to officials, David was last seen Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. on Meadow Lane near Waterford village in Bridgewater.

David, described as 5′7″, 150 pounds, was wearing a green-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jogging pants, and blue crocs.

Police say he may have a black-style duffle bag with wheels on it.

If anyone has information regarding information on his whereabouts police say to contact them at 508-697-6118.

Missing Autistic Juvenile

