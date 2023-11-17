A former physical education teacher and coach at Bridgewater-Raritan High School has been charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a former student.

Lydia Pinto, 38, of Newton, Pennsylvania, is also charged with and two counts of second-degree sexual assault, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Pinto was taken into custody without incident on Nov. 8 in Franklin.

MyCentralJersey.com has reached out to the school district for comment.

The investigation began on Oct. 16 when the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit was notified by the Bridgewater Police Department of an anonymous email alleging an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a former student.

Lydia Pinto

Ten days later, the former student, now an adult, was identified and interviewed by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and the Raritan Borough Police Department.

The former student reported engaging in a relationship with Pinto and said the relationship turned sexual when the victim was between the ages of 14 and 15 and continued until the former student’s senior year of high school, McDonald said.

The incidents of sexual conduct happened in Raritan Borough, the prosecutor said.

Pinto coached field hockey and girls lacrosse at the school.

Anyone with information relating to the sexual assault is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Raritan Borough Police Department at 908-725-6200 or via the STOPit app. All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater-Raritan teacher and coach arrested on child sex charges