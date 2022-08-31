Bridgewater Sets Up Singapore Office Amid Global Expansion

(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates opened an office in Singapore, strengthening billionaire Ray Dalio’s footprint in Asia.

The new office will be overseen by Chip Packard, head of client service for Eurasia, and Margaret Wang, who will manage the buildout and on-ground operations, the investment manager said in a statement. The team will also include local hires and staff from its US headquarters, including people from its research and client service departments.

“This permanent presence will further strengthen our client relationships while also allowing us to explore new opportunities in a growing market,” Packard said.

Dalio, the founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund, has been growing his business in the Asian financial hub. In 2020, he announced the opening of a family office in the city-state to run his investments and philanthropy throughout the region. Dalio has long held ties to Asia and Singapore, the hedge fund manager’s spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Westport, Connecticut-based Bridgewater manages about $150 billion.

