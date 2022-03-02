Bridgewater shooting under investigation after shots fired at vehicle, police say

BRIDGEWATER – Police said they’re investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle in the Finderne section Tuesday afternoon.

Bridgewater police responded about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Finderne Avenue and East Main Street on a 911 call reporting shots fired at vehicle, the Somerset County Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement.

Arriving officers found the vehicle occupied by two township women who were uninjured, the prosecutor’s office said, and police located numerous spent shell casings near apartments on Sunny Slope Road.

Detectives from the Bridgewater Township Police Department along with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded and are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater shooting under investigation, shots fired at vehicle