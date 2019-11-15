Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bridgford Foods Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of July 2019 Bridgford Foods had US$14.4m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it also had US$7.82m in cash, and so its net debt is US$6.56m.

A Look At Bridgford Foods's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bridgford Foods had liabilities of US$20.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$28.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$7.82m and US$21.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$19.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Bridgford Foods shares are worth a total of US$224.2m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Bridgford Foods has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.51. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 1k times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Bridgford Foods grew its EBIT by 30% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Bridgford Foods's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Bridgford Foods saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.