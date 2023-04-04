Bridging the Gap: How Direct-to-Business Marketing Is Connecting Buyers and Sellers Across Industries

Businesses today have to get creative and strategic to stay relevant, especially if they want to compete with other popular, well-established brands. As such, many companies have turned to digital marketing to stay relevant and attract consumers.

There are a lot of different types of digital marketing, and no two digital marketing campaigns look alike. This is purposeful because brands want to stand out from one another and differentiate themselves to make new sales and grow their consumer base. It’s also why many firms and new companies popping onto the marketplace are utilizing direct-to-business marketing, which connects buyers and sellers across the economy.

Digital marketing and direct-to-business marketing tactics are being used in combination by many businesses to create a unique brand identity, speak to their specific consumers, and grow their businesses. Continue reading for examples of different brands using a variety of direct-to-business and digital marketing tactics.

FUNBOY Is Giving People Summer Fun

(FUNBOY)

FUNBOY is doing the game right with their fun pool floats for kids and adults alike. These pool floats come in different shapes and can be used to float in the pool. Funboy uses all several marketing tactics to sell its fun products.

This brand is a great example of a new-aged company that uses many direct-to-business marketing tactics and digital marketing strategies. Funboy specifically makes use of the Amazon e-commerce platform and Amazon marketing to drive a lot of their seasonal sales. Because they are a pool float company, their primary sales season is spring and summer. As such, it’s around these seasons that they truly amp up their direct-to-business and digital marketing efforts to really make a splash among consumers.

Thanks to the variety of technologies that make digital marketing and e-commerce possible, Funboy brings the fun of pool floats to households and children all across the nation year after year. Take a second to think about and appreciate the power of digital marketing the next time you’re enjoying a fun day in the sun with your family. After all, if it weren’t for the power of digital marketing and e-commerce, that day could look very different.

Story continues

Comrad Socks Is Creating Stylish, Functional Garments

(Comrad Socks)

Comrad Socks is known for making compression socks, and they’ve become known for that through their marketing tactics. Comrad uses a variety of direct-to-business marketing tactics in tandem with other digital marketing strategies to connect with its loyal consumers. The specialty at Comrad is making a comfortable compression sock that’s durable and long-lasting. This sock is one you simply won’t want to take off. The way that Comrad informs their consumers about their compression socks is all through their unique branding and direct-to-business marketing tactics.

Because of the power of digital marketing and e-commerce, we have fantastic brands like Comrad innovating age-old inventions like the compression sock. Without the space of digital marketing and the power of the internet, innovations like this would simply never come about.

Allara Is Finding Solutions for Health Concerns

Direct-to-business marketing and digital marketing strategies can also help businesses connect with consumers who desperately need their products. For instance, if you’re a woman suffering from PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, you may have come across Allara, a medical support group for women dealing with PCOS.

Those who need to find similar support groups or treatments can rely on the power of digital marketing and direct-to-business marketing to connect them with businesses and organizations truly trying to do good. This can be life-changing for individuals who would otherwise feel completely alone and like they have nowhere to go and no one to relate to.

Before the internet, that was probably the case. Now, thanks to elements like digital marketing and the power of direct-to-business marketing strategies, people suffering from illnesses have access to support groups, treatment options, and medical professionals who understand what they’re going through. A PCOS dietitian from Allara can give those who need it most all-in-one virtual care to help them through their journey.

Stoggles Is Making Protective Eyewear

There are tons of niche markets and specializations that many people are completely unaware of. Our world is vast, and some jobs sound completely imaginary, and others sound too complicated to exist. Yet, here we are—continuously defying what we think is possible and forever inventing new jobs, widgets, and gear.

Prescription safety glasses from Stoggles are a great example of the type of niche gear you might never hear about unless you need them. Stoggles prescription safety glasses don’t just help you see better; they also protect your eyes. This is a brand that absolutely relies on marketing strategies in the digital marketing space and direct-to-business marketing space as well. These glasses are also stylish and great for the modern working professional.

HATCH Is Bringing Maternity Wear to Those Who Need It

There are plenty of brands that have made their entire existence through the use of digital platforms and utilizing digital marketing tactics. HATCH is one of those clothing brands that has relied almost entirely on digital marketing and direct-to-business marketing tactics to find their place in the e-commerce world. E-commerce is a massive space right now, and it’s largely dominated by a few huge players.

Amazon typically comes to mind whenever a conversation about e-commerce takes place. This is because they’re the behemoth e-commerce platform that all other players try to emulate. Without the digital landscape and the possibility of e-commerce as a legitimate path forward, HATCH simply wouldn’t be. However, thanks to the power of direct-to-business marketing and digital marketing strategies, maternity leggings from HATCH Collections can be found in plenty of closets all around the nation.

Expertrec Is Making Website Searching Easier

E-commerce has become one of the main contributors to the global economy in every way possible. There’s no denying the power of e-commerce and the massive amounts of sales it represents annually; this is especially the case when you consider the massive organizations that exist solely in e-commerce, such as Amazon.

However, there are plenty of other e-commerce websites out there that range in size and function. There are single-owner e-commerce shops that just sell the products of one business, and other more complex shops exist as well. The important part is how consumers navigate these shops.

If you’re an e-commerce brand owner, you may have heard of Expertrec’s Algolia alternative. While Algolia is a perfectly reasonable search function to use and integrate into your e-commerce platform, there are plenty of benefits to using the alternative. Expertrec is easy to integrate into your system and will work seamlessly, swiftly, and accurately.

Yet again, this is another example of a brand relying on direct-to-business and digital marketing efforts to get its name established in its respective marketplace. Not only that, but because this brand has created a search engine for e-commerce stores, they wouldn’t exist without e-commerce and digital marketing in general. As such, if you’re looking for another example of a brand using digital marketing and direct-to-business marketing tactics, look no further than Expertrec.

Red Pocket Is Providing More Phone Services

(Red Pocket)

Every year, it seems like there are about 20 new phone companies that hit the market and start competing for your cellular and mobile business. These new companies are typically considered third-party service companies because they aren’t operating out of their own cell towers. Instead, they rent space and bandwidth from the towers of dedicated service providers.

A dedicated service provider would be AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. These are the major players in the phone service industry that are well-established, and they all have their own dedicated cell towers.

However, because these service providers have so many dedicated towers, they’re able to sacrifice some space and bandwidth to third-party service providers. These are the carriers like Cricket Wireless, Xfinity Mobile, and plenty of others you’ve likely already heard of. This is another industry that heavily relies on digital marketing and direct-to-business marketing tactics because of the way that consumers use the internet to find new deals and make better purchase decisions. This is how Red Pocket offers a cheap phone service that keeps consumers happy and coming back to them over and over.

USAMM Creating Niche Products

There’s a space for just about everything and anything on the internet these days, and nothing truer could be said for professional thin ribbons from USAMM. These high-quality ribbons are great for anyone with a relation to the military. The internet is full of surprises, however, and there’s no better example than a rather niche item like these ribbons to demonstrate the power of digital marketing and direct-to-consumer marketing tactics. If you’re looking for thin ribbons for any reason, you’ve found them at USAMM.

Wrapping Up

There are tons of brands and companies that exist today solely due to the internet, the power of digital marketing, and direct-to-business marketing. It’s with these various technologies and tools that modern-day businesses and brands can shoulder their way into otherwise saturated markets and make a name for themselves.

From pool floats to compression socks and even protective prescription eyewear, there’s a brand out there selling almost anything you can imagine, all through the power of the internet. And if you truly can’t find it online, maybe this is your calling to be the entrepreneur and innovator who brings it into existence and uses digital marketing to sell it.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.