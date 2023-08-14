Bridlington beach toy waste a sign of throwaway culture - volunteers

Buckets, spades and other toys left on Bridlington's beaches are a sign of today's "throwaway attitude", clean-up volunteers have suggested.

Members of Sewerby Women's Institute (WI) have spent the summer clearing the sand of the unwanted plastic items.

Volunteer Maria Prchlik said visitors previously took buckets home with them and brought them back every year, but now they "grab their kids and just go".

Ms Prchlik said any usable toys would be donated to charity shops.

She said: "It's probably a reflection of that takeaway/throwaway attitude that we now have.

"People come here for a good day out and maybe the last thing on their mind is collecting everything on the beach."

More than 171 trillion pieces of plastic are estimated to be floating in the world's oceans, according to scientists.

Plastic kills fish and sea animals and takes hundreds of years to break down into less harmful materials.

