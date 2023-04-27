Bridlington South Beach water pollution investigations continue

Investigations are continuing to find the source of bacteria polluting a beach in East Yorkshire.

In 2022, the Environment Agency (EA) rated the quality of water at Bridlington's South Beach as poor and advised against bathing there.

Yorkshire Water said the problem was not related to its legal discharges of sewage in the area, which happened 90 times in 2022.

The EA said it would re-start its water sampling in Bridlington in mid-May.

Gillian Morris, who rents a hut by South Beach, said she was still concerned about the pollution.

"You come on a nice day to use the beach, to go in the sea, to pick up shells and collect things," she said.

"But it's going to make people think twice. You don't want to put your hands in it because you think, just how badly contaminated is it?"

The Bathing Waters Partnership, which includes Yorkshire Water, the EA and local councils, said a number of factors such as tides, temperature and wind "can also influence how much bacteria are transported, where to and how long it survives".

A spokesperson added: "We know there is more to do at Bridlington South to improve water quality and we are determined to take action at this important tourist destination.

"Work is under way to understand what is causing the poor water quality at this site and we'll continue to work together to better identify the sources affecting the bathing waters and take action to improve the beach environment."

