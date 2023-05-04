Bridlington whale carcass will be removed whole, says council

The whale died on Tuesday evening, despite efforts from specialists to save it

Work is expected to begin later to remove a 30-tonne whale from an East Yorkshire beach, officials have said.

The 55ft (17m) animal died on Tuesday evening after becoming stranded off Bridlington's South Beach.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said contractors hoped to remove the carcass whole. Some roads and slipways in the resort would close, the council said.

It is believed to be a male fin whale, the world's second-largest creature after the blue whale.

A council statement said: "This is a very challenging operation and the largest of its kind we have dealt with. The body has moved slightly down the beach overnight because of the tide.

"There will be a cordon and we are urging people to please stay away from the whale for health reasons, to help us deal with the situation, and also out of respect."

Previously, the council said an autopsy would be carried out by zoological experts to establish the full circumstances behind the creature's death.

According to British Divers Marine Life Rescue, sightings of fin whales were rare off the Yorkshire coast.

