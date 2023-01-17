Brie Larson flaunts fit physique, shocks fans with new look: ‘Don’t try to fix me’

Brie Larson is showing off her rebellious side.

On Monday, the "Avengers Endgame" star took to Instagram to reveal her new look to fans.

The 33-year-old actress shared several photos showing off her fit figure wearing only denim jeans and a dark green bra, topping off her look with temporary tattoos all over her body.

Larson sported a sleeve tattoo on one arm and shared scripted ink that read, "Don’t try to fix me, I’m not broken."

In the series of photos, she had her blonde hair down over her shoulders, and wore a purple bandana around her neck, while staring into the mirror.

She captioned the social media post, "What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!"

Many of her followers were shocked by her new look, and they took to the comment section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote, "YOU DIDN'T EVEN WARN US HOW DARE YOU," while another commented, "OK WAIT THO????"

The lingerie company Cuup commented, "Looks so good! Thank you for your support," referencing the bra Larson was wearing.

Brie Larson is slated to star in "Fast X," the 10th sequel to "The Fast and the Furious" franchise.

Some of Larson's followers wanted those temporary tattoos to stay for good.

"But have you considered making them permanent? You pull them off exceptionally well," one user remarked.

Another admitted they have a crush on women with tattoos and fawned over the Oscar-winning actress.

"I already have a thing for women with tattoos and this isn’t helping."

The "Captain Marvel" actress didn’t explain her new rebellious look, but it's most likely for an upcoming movie role. Larson is set to star in "Fast X," the 10th sequel to "The Fast and the Furious" franchise.

Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez and more are also slated to be featured in the film, which is set to be released in May 2023.