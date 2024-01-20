IN BRIEF: Chamber mixer next week at Depot

Jan. 20—Chamber mixer Jan. 25

The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACC) invites the community to hop aboard for an evening of entertainment when they join them at the Santa Fe Depot for their January Mixer.

Knowing all about history, and how to make a little history of their own, the Morton Museum of Cooke County will 0ffer attendees an opportunity to tour the exhibits held at the Santa Fe Depot while enjoying light snacks and refreshments is only one benefit of attending this evening of networking fun. One attendee will walk away with a raffle prize.

The January Chamber Mixer hosted by the Morton Museum of Cooke County will be held at the Santa Fe Depot located at 605 E California St. in Gainesville on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m. This event is open to the public and is free to attend.

Those planning to come to this event can anticipate needing to bring business cards for networking purposes.

Tickets still available for NTMC fundraiser

The North Texas Medical Center Foundation is bringing back Dancing With Our Stars competition to raise money for its foundation's Heart of NTMC Campaign and the purchase of a Cardiac CT machine for the hospital.

Dancing With Our Stars is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 pm at Centennial Hall in Lindsay.

Donate to a favorite dancer at www.ntmcfoundation.org.

Tickets for the event are $100 each. That includes a catered meal, drinks, and of course the featured entertainment. Those who attend will be able to vote on their phones for their favorite dancer, as well as bid on silent auction items.

For more information on the Dancing With Our Stars benefitting the NTMC Foundation, contact Darin Allred at (940) 612-8460 or by email at darin.allred@ntmconline.net.

GOP candidate forum set for Feb. 1

Cooke County Republican Women will host a candidate forum Feb. 1 ahead of the March 5, 2024 primary.

The forum will feature candidates in contested races on the Republican ballot and are open to the public.

The Feb. 1 forum will feature three additional contested races: County Commissioner Precinct 3, Member State Board of Education District 12 and Texas House District 68.

The candidates for Precinct 3 Commissioner are Adrian Anderle and incumbent Adam Paul Arendt.

Running for SBOE Member District 12 are Chad Green, Jamie Kohlmann, incumbent Pam Little and Matt Rostami.

Candidates for the Texas Legislature HD 68 are Kerri Kingsbery and incumbent David Spiller.

The forum will be held at the First Christian Church CLC Building, 400 N. Commerce in Gainesville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

All candidates listed have been invited to participate.

Extension Farm and Ranch meeting Feb. 29

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host the Tri-County Farmer and Rancher Symposium Feb. 29 at First Christian Church in Gainesville.

The meeting, hosted for farmers and ranchers in Cooke, Montague and Grayson counties, will run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Signup is $50 and can be done at the door. A light breakfast and lunch are included, along with five Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

Call Leslie Kittrell in the Cooke County Extension office at 940-668-5414 for more information, or send an email to Leslie.Kittrell@ag.tamu.edu.

Gainesville PD citizen academy sigups open

Gainesville Police Department is hosting its Citizen Police Academy. This 10-week class is hosted twice a year to educate members of the community.

The classes are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Tuesday night starting Feb. 6 with a week off for Spring Break and a graduation ceremony on April 23.

"Typically there are two different presentations per night," said Captain Tom Reynolds, who heads the academy. "For instance, the very first night is the welcome and tour of the facility, looking at police vehicles, and then our chief does the history of the Gainesville Police Department going back to the 1800's. Then each week, there's one or two presenters that do different topics throughout the entire academy."

Those interested in signing up can find the application online at gainesville.tx.us/611/Citizen-Police-Academy.

Call Reynolds at 940-668-4760 for more informtion. The academy is free to anyone that lives or works in the Cooke County area. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to enroll.

Don't see your church, school or club?

Do you have news and pictures to share from your favorite church, school or service club?

Do you think Register readers want to keep up with what you and others are up to?

Please, by all means, send your stuff to editor@gainesvilleregister.com by end of the day on Wednesday for publication in the weekend edition.

Be sure to include your name and phone number in the email if we have any questions.

For more information, call 940-665-5511.