Brief Commentary On aap Implantate AG's (ETR:AAQ) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on aap Implantate AG (ETR:AAQ) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. AAQ is a company with strong financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on aap Implantate here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

AAQ is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 63% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 59% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. AAQ's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that AAQ manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5%, AAQ’s debt level is rather small. This means the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

XTRA:AAQ Past and Future Earnings, August 19th 2019 More

