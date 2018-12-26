Brief Commentary On Amcor Limited’s (ASX:AMC) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC), there’s is a well-regarded dividend payer with a a strong track record of performance and an optimistic growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Amcor here.

Solid track record with reasonable growth potential and pays a dividend

In the previous year, AMC has ramped up its bottom line by 21%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 67%. which paints a buoyant picture for the company.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, AMC is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.9%.

For Amcor, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

