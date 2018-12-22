Brief Commentary On Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), it is a company with a a great track record of performance, trading at a discount. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Anthem here.

Good value with proven track record

In the previous year, ANTM has ramped up its bottom line by 53%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did ANTM outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Healthcare industry expansion, which generated a 28% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. ANTM’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if ANTM’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, ANTM’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that ANTM is potentially undervalued.

NYSE:ANTM Income Statement Export December 22nd 18 More

