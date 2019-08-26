Brief Commentary On Asia Financial Holdings Limited's (HKG:662) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Asia Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:662) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 662 is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Asia Financial Holdings here.

662 delivered a bottom-line expansion of 27% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 662 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Insurance industry expansion, which generated a 4.6% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. 662's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 662 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 2.55x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SEHK:662 Income Statement, August 26th 2019 More

