Brief Commentary On AUB Group Limited's (ASX:AUB) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. AUB is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on AUB Group here.

AUB's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that AUB has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. AUB seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.67x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, AUB is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.9%.

