Brief Commentary On China Resources Land Limited's (HKG:1109) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of China Resources Land Limited (HKG:1109), there's is a well-regarded dividend payer with a great track record of delivering benchmark-beating performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on China Resources Land here.

Solid track record average dividend payer

Over the past year, 1109 has grown its earnings by 23%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did 1109 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Real Estate industry expansion, which generated a -0.5% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company.

SEHK:1109 Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

1109 is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

SEHK:1109 Historical Dividend Yield, August 14th 2019 More

Next Steps:

