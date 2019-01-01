Brief Commentary On Clarus Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CLAR) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR), there’s is a company with strong financial health as well as a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on Clarus here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

CLAR’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CLAR appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.67x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NasdaqGS:CLAR Future Profit January 1st 19 More

Next Steps:

For Clarus, there are three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has CLAR’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is CLAR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CLAR is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CLAR? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



