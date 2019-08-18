Brief Commentary On ContextVision AB (publ)'s (OB:COV) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of ContextVision AB (publ) (OB:COV), there's is a company with strong financial health as well as a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on ContextVision here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

COV is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 53% in the upcoming year, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. COV's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that COV manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at COV's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. COV has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

OB:COV Past and Future Earnings, August 18th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For ContextVision, I've compiled three key aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has COV's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is COV worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether COV is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of COV? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

