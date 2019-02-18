Brief Commentary On Culp, Inc.’s (NYSE:CULP) Fundamentals

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of CULP, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Culp here.

Flawless balance sheet and good value

CULP’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about CULP’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future. CULP’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of CULP’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the luxury industry, CULP is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that CULP’s price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For Culp, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further research:

