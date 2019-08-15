Brief Commentary On Deccan Cements Limited's (NSE:DECCANCE) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Deccan Cements Limited (NSE:DECCANCE), there's is a financially-sound company with a great history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Deccan Cements here.

Flawless balance sheet and undervalued

DECCANCE delivered a bottom-line expansion of 51% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did DECCANCE outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Basic Materials industry expansion, which generated a 21% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. DECCANCE is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that DECCANCE has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. DECCANCE seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.08x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:DECCANCE Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

DECCANCE's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of DECCANCE's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, DECCANCE's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that DECCANCE's price is currently discounted.

NSEI:DECCANCE Intrinsic value, August 15th 2019 More

