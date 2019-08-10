Brief Commentary On DocCheck AG's (ETR:AJ91) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on DocCheck AG (ETR:AJ91) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. AJ91 is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on DocCheck here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

AJ91 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that AJ91 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. AJ91 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 141x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

XTRA:AJ91 Historical Debt, August 10th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that AJ91 is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 4.6%. AJ91 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

XTRA:AJ91 Historical Dividend Yield, August 10th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For DocCheck, there are three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AJ91’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AJ91’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has AJ91's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of AJ91? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.